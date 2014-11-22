Khloe Kardashian explodes in frustration over her failed marriage to Lamar Odom on the new “Kourtney & Khloe Take The Hamptons.” The moment comes during an emotional conversation with mom Kris Jenner, who points out that Kardashian is “freaking out” over turning 30 years old.

Jenner tells Kardashian she’s also upset about what happened with Odom, remarking, “It makes me cry every time I think about it.” But when Jenner observes that Kardashian moved “so quickly” to a new relationship, her daughter takes offense. “Don’t say I moved to something so quickly, because you know for how may f---ing years I was dealing with something… You’re so simpleminded! You have no idea how I feel every day!”

“If I had my way, I would still be married to Lamar!” declares Kardashian. “Even right now, today, I wish I was still married to him!” She then orders Jenner to leave her alone.

Meanwhile, back in California, Kourtney Kardashian tells Kendall Jenner that Scott Disick may need to enter rehab as he spirals down with depression and self-medication. Kardashian says Disick wants treatment, but “I think he’s just scared.” All around, it’s another intense “Khloe & Kourtney Take The Hamptons.”

