We know Khloe Kardashian visits the gym often from her consistent fitness selfies on Instagram, but we finally have video evidence of the reality star werkin' it.

The 31-year-old shared an insider's look at her workout, which promotes her subscriber-only series KHLO-FIT offered on her exclusive lifestyle app/website.

In the video, Khloe works out with her trainer Gunnar Peterson using battle ropes, weighted lunges, cardio and more. Gunnar then adds in fitness tips for the viewers, giving more detailed advice on how to do the moves at home, including one full-body routine called a twisting lunge to monkey row that targets calves, glutes, shoulders, biceps and more.

"There are a million ways of doing [the moves]," he said. "Don't let the lack of equipment by your reason for not doing it."

