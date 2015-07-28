Fit for a workout warrior!

Khloe Kardashian is often seen at the gym or in workout clothes, and now we know why she always seems to be fashionable in workout attire -- the girl has her own custom-built closet that houses only her gym attire.

While the rest of us toss on our ratty shoes and any particular shirt that smells tolerable, Khloe can carefully choose her workout wardrobe from the various spots within her 150 square-foot fitness closet.

Self Magazine released photos from the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star's specialty closet, showing rows and rows of workout shoes, a enviable array of leggings and even a water fridge stocked full of Fiji water.

"I'm in love with my fitness closet! It's my favorite closet," said the reality star, who has several closets in her Los Angeles-area home. "I genuinely show it off to all of my friends when they are over."

The meticulous closet, crafted by LA Closet Design, has L-shaped shelves (where her sneakers go,) dividers to organize her gym bags, sports bras and other items and a display case for accessories.

Talk about gym chic!

"Khloe loves the glass case display for her accessories," said Lisa Adams who designed the woman-cave. "It's a suede-lined shelf that displays head and wrist bands, sunglasses, hair ties and more. I added LED lighting so the case lights up with the flip of a switch -- these items get lost and disorganized in drawers, so I wanted to make sure they were beautifully displayed."

She continued, "My favorite part is the shoe area. I keep envisioning my own sneakers being displayed in the way Khloe's are!"

Khloe's commitment to fitness is well-documented, even though she has those who question her body authenticity. On July 27, she bit back at the haters and Instagrammed a side-by-side image of her herself in a retouched photo next to the same photo "unretouched."

"This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts!," she captioned the snap. "The image on the left is an unretouched photo from the actual camera on the day of the shoot. The image on the right is the retouched photo. Yes skin is smooth and shadows are removed but I still think I look good on the left image. Flaws and all hi hater!!!"