While her teen siblings rocked cleavage- and leg-baring ensembles, Khloe Kardashian went for a more covered up look at the 2011 Hollywood Style Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The 26-year-old reality star arrived on the red carpet in a long black billowy dress reminiscent of Morticia Addams. She paired the dramatic outfit with striking red lipstick and ombre-dyed waves.

Kardashian was on hand to honor Kendall, 16, and Kylie Jenner, 13, with "Hollywood’s Most Stylish Sisters" award.

The entire family — including a somber Kim -- celebrated Kendall’s Sweet 16 bash the night before at the Andaz Hotel in Hollywood.

