It should come as no surprise that the most outspoken Kardashian, Khloe, is branching out from her family and getting her own reality TV show with hubby Lamar Odom that will focus on their life together as a married couple.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the pair will begin filming the new E! spin-off show in the spring, as first reported by Us Magazine.

Khloe is no stranger to reality TV, starring in "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" since it first aired in 2007 and already having had a spin-off with sister Kourtney in 2009's "Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami."

The 26-year-old married the L.A. Lakers star on Sept. 27, 2009, and he's been making regular appearances on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" ever since.

Their show, which has yet to be titled, is expected to be "Newlyweds"-style and showcase Khloe's day-to-day life as a wife and as a stepmother to Lamar's two children, Destiny and Lamar Jr., whom he had with ex-wife Liza Morales.

Other celebs who tried their hand at reality shows about their relationships include Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as well as Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro. Both of their marriages ended in divorce.

Here's hoping Khloe and Lamar don't catch the reality TV curse!

