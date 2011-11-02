Kris Humphries couldn't keep up with the Kardashians, but Khloe sure can stand up for Kim!

"I am so protective and defensive," Khloe, 27, told Australia's Telegraph on Wednesday. Hours after Kim, 31, filed for divorce from Humphries, 26, after just 72 days of marriage, the close sisters (plus Khloe's hubby Lamar Odom) took a plane to Australia to promote their handbag line.

"I want to stand up and say to everyone, 'That's not true,' and yell at people, but I can't do that," Khloe said. "No matter what, whether you're at your best, you're always going to have your critics saying something"

Khloe's NBA hubby, 31, told her she had "such an attitude" dealing with Kim's divorce drama. "[It's] because I feel for my sisters, and it's so hard for her. Of course it bothers me, especially to hear all the [negative] comments."

When asked if it was sisterly intuition that made Khloe not like Humphries even before the split, she mused: "I don't know why I was that way, I just was. I'm obsessed with her."

"Kim is like my heart and soul, and she's been so strong in coming on this trip," Khloe said."I just love, love, love that she believes in love the way she does. It's what makes her the way she is... There are not many people like that."

But Khloe also feels "like I have to protect [Kim] more" because she's so in love with love. "When Kim loves, she loves hard, and that's for her girlfriends, that's for anybody," she said. "I really respect that and that's her work ethic. She loves to design, she loves that too - it's not just with a man."

