Khloe Kardashian thinks that Kanye West has what it takes to keep up with the Kardashians!

On Sunday, "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen asked the Khloe and Lamar star about Kim's recent jaunt in New York with her new hip-hop star beau, and her outlook remained on the positive side.

"We've known Kanye for like nine years, and we had a double-triple-foursome date," Khloe, 27, remarked about their recent group public outing. "He's great with the family, but again we've known him for so long. It's not like some stranger getting into a hurricane."

On Saturday, the new duo, dubbed "Kimye" for short, were spotted browsing the racks at Balenciaga, enjoying ice cream from Van Leeuwen and having dinner at Spice Market with Kardashian's family. Earlier this month, the longtime pals took their romance public in the Big Apple when they grabbed lunch at Serafina and shopped at various New York stores.

When compared to how she felt about Kim's ex-husband Kris Humphries, Khloe's attitude about Kanye, 34, is a complete 180. And while she admitted to being "rubbed the wrong way" with the NBA star, Khloe is already expecting more positive things from her 31-year-old sister's new relationship.

"I don't think it's serious. I think it's too soon," she explained to Cohen. "But because they've been friends for so long, it's just so easy and that's something I love seeing for Kim - the easiness and how happy she is. And it's just more of a great friendship and friendships make the best relationships."

