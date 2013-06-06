Are Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner heading towards divorce? Not according to daughter Khloe Kardashian, but she did tell Jay Leno on "The Tonight Show" June 5 that they're spending a lot of time apart.

"Well, they're not having problems but they still like to live apart, which is definitely different," the 28-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, married to Lamar Odom, explained. "In my house, there is a man room for Lamar. A room, not a different house. I think they took my idea and ran with it and they got another house. Bruce stays there sometimes."

"It's in the same state, a different city," Khloe clarified to the host. "I'm not for that, but you know, to each their own. I don't compare relationships. I just think a little too much time apart maybe isn't the best thing."

Kardashian and Odom, 33, have been married for three years, while Kris, 57, and Bruce, 63, have been together for over 20 years and share two biological children together.

"They're like, 'Don't judge us. We've been married [22] years,'" Khloe recalled. "I'm like, 'I know people that have been married longer that still live together.'"

The entire family came together on June 2 to celebrate sister Kim Kardashian's baby shower. The 32-year-old reality star will welcome her first child with boyfriend Kanye West in July.

"There were a lot of cooks in the kitchen," Khloe admitted. "It was like a wedding!"

And the ladies were briefly joined by their men during the party. "The dad is supposed to come at the end. So Kanye, Lamar and [Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend] Scott [Disick] went at the end. They're all the dad," she joked.

