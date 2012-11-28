Behold the magic of Photoshop.

Khloe Kardashian stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Nov. 28, to chat about her plans to celebrate Christmas with her huge, famous family. While there, she also revealed some of the secrets behind their infamous annual holiday card.

"I have to be Photoshopped in," the X Factor host, 28, revealed. "We pretend that we're always together, [but it's really] the power of cameras and Photoshop."

In this year's card, for example, both Kardashian and her husband, basketball player Lamar Odom, are being digitally added to the family picture, along with Kardashian's younger half-sister Kendall Jenner, 17, who was sick during the actual shoot. Odom, 33, was also Photoshopped into last year's snapshot.

"He had a game. It's hard with his NBA schedule," his wife explained. She added jokingly, "Damn men with a career."

"Is it ever possible for all of you to get together at once?" DeGeneres asked.

"Every Christmas, we're always together. Step-brothers, sisters, everything. All 10 kids, and then everyone's girlfriend, boyfriend, this, that," the star said, adding that her siblings' significant others were becoming more of a constant in both their lives and the annual family photo. (Will Kim's boyfriend Kanye West make a cameo in this year's card?!)

"We're sticking together. The older we get, the more we stick together. Who knew? I'm surprised Scott's still around, but he's here," she joked of her sister Kourtney's longtime love, Scott Disick. "[And now] the babies are getting older and loving the holidays more and more. It's really fun."

