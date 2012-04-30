Khloe and Lamar -- the show, not the couple -- is over.

Although the Kardashian family just re-upped with the E! network for three more years of reality programming, the spin-off starring Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom, will not shoot a third season.

"Khloe has pulled the plug," a source close to Kardashian, 27, tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Khloe and Lamar's sweetest moments

It's been a tumultuous several months for the pair. Earlier this this month, NBA star Odom, 32, parted ways the the Dallas Mavericks just four months after being traded to the team from the L.A. Lakers.

Back from Dallas, the spouses of two and a half years "have decided he should train all off season," the insider says. "And she's exhausted from filming!"

PHOTOS: Khloe's incredible transformation

On their agenda? A long, long-delayed honeymoon! (The duo wed in September 2009.)

"They just want to go on their honeymoon and take a breather," the insider says.

PHOTOS: Kardashians' bikini bods

But reality fans have definitely not seen the last of the twosome. In addition to appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians (season seven premieres May 20), "Khloe will do another spinoff with either Kim or Kourtney," the insider explains of big sisters Kim, 31, and Kourtney, 33.

Tell Us: Are you sad that Khloe and Lamar won't return for another season?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom "Pulled the Plug" on Their Reality Show