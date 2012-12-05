There's no doubt Kanye West has won over girlfriend of nine months Kim Kardashian, but as Khloe Kardashian explains, the rapper has also struck up quite a bromance with her husband Lamar Odom!

Chatting with Jay Leno in a Dec. 4 Tonight Show interview, the X Factor cohost revealed that Odom, 33, is so tight with West that he sends him rap lyrics -- that the musician approves of. "Lamar is really good at writing and he thinks he can rap," says wife Khloe. "I just don't encourage it too much, because he sends Kanye lyrics. Kanye likes them and they kind of egg each other on."

Though she can't recall her husband's most recent rhymes -- only telling Leno "they go on for days" -- Khloe says sister Kim quickly got fed up with Odom's rapping. "We were in Australia once and Kim was like 'How do you do this? He raps so much.' I was like, 'Hello? Look who you're dating right now -- a rapper. This is what you get!'"

All kidding aside, Khloe has nothing but love for West, 35. When asked by Leno if she thought the rapper would soon become her brother-in-law and marry Kim, 32, the reality star, 28, played coy. "There's a chance for anything!" she mused.

Indeed, those close to the couple -- longtime family friends dating since March -- may be headed toward happily ever after. Though she's technically still married to Kris Humphries, the Kourtney & Kim Take Miami star hopes to "get engaged and try for a baby once the divorce is final," says a pal. "Kanye is actually being very patient."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian: Lamar Odom Writes Lyrics for Kanye West