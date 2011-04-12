Two days after the premiere of Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's new reality series, "Khloe & Lamar," the L.A. Lakers star is struggling to adapt to the constant presence of cameras.

"I thought it was going to be easy. It's really tough," Odom, 31, tells Ellen DeGeneres in a new interview airing Tuesday.

Kardashian, who also appears on her family's E! series "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," admits she tried to initially shield her husband from the pressures of being followed by cameras 24/7.

"I knew from doing my family's show how intense and grueling and how much they are really in your face," Kardashian, 26, says. "I personally didn't want to do the show. I love taping. I just didn't want to put Lamar through that pressure, and Lamar was like, 'Let's do it.'"

Consenting to the cameras was easier said than done for Odom, and three days into filming, he tried to quit.

"He said, 'Can you tell your mom to get us out of this contract?' I go, 'Absolutely not. That ship has sailed,'" Kardashian said.

While their already hectic life is no doubt made busier by having cameras around, Kardashian does see one major plus to taking part in the series, which airs its second episode Sunday.

"Lamar loves the finished product and we have really expensive home videos," Kardashian says.

MORE ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

The Kardashians Talk Fame in Redbook

Sexiest Celeb Siblings

Nicole Richie Hacks Kardashians' Twitters With Raunchy Jokes

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

PHOTOS: Khloe and Lamar's year of wedded bliss

VIDEO: Khloe & Lamar try to get pregnant on the show's premiere

PHOTOS: The Kardashians as kids