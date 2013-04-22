Been there, done that, moving on. After one season as co-host of FOX's hit reality competition The X Factor, Khloe Kardashian is leaving the live TV game to focus on her other commitments, a spokesperson for the show confirmed to Us Weekly.

"Khloe Kardashian will not be returning to host The X Factor," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We really enjoyed working with her and wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

The 28-year-old reality star had a good run with co-host Mario Lopez, but a source tells Us it became "too much" for her to travel back and forth between L.A., where The X Factor is filmed, and Miami, where she was taping episodes of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. On top of that, she has family commitments that make it difficult to work out scheduling.

VIDEO: Mario's wife says he's trying to convince her to have four kids

Lopez, for his part, plans to extend his stint with the show into season three, along with judges Simon Cowell and Demi Lovato. "I'm looking forward to returning to The X Factor team," the Extra star said in a release. "We're coming back stronger and better than ever and I'm excited to check out all the new talent."

PHOTOS: Best-dressed TV show hosts

Added show creator Cowell: "I'm thrilled Mario is back for season three of The X Factor. Hosting a live show and keeping the judges -- especially Demi -- in line is not an easy job, but Mario is a pro and we are glad he's coming back."

Lopez, along with Kardashian, took over hosting duties last year, after former host Steve Jones left the show. There's no word yet on whether he'll get a new partner in crime, but in any case, the series has at least two other vacant spots to fill. Judges Britney Spears and L.A. Reid also left after season two.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian Leaves The X Factor, Mario Lopez to Return for Season Three