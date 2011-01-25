She and her sisters may be celebrated for their curves, but Khloe Kardashian admits she isn't 100% confident in her body.

"My weight is always going up and down. I'm always fighting that," the 26-year-old reality star revealed during a video blog Monday. "I feel like no matter what I do, I never look good enough to everybody else."

Through time, the "Khloe & Lamar" star said she's come to love her more voluptuous figure -- but that doesn't mean she isn't bothered by what her critics sometimes say.

"That's been a struggle that I think I've gotten ahold of, not caring what other people think," she said. "But as much as I say that, other people's words eventually come and do hit you hard."

Case in point: After the reality star wore a flowing Alexander McQueen gown to the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 6, Kardashian was bombarded by rumors she was pregnant with hubby Lamar Odom's child. But according to the reality star -- who is not pregnant -- it was just another example of the scrutiny surrounding her shape.

"I think my weight is my biggest lifetime struggle," she said. "It's not the biggest thing in life, but it does get you down sometimes."

