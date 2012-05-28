There's no limit to Khloe Kardashian's love for her niece-to-be, specifically when it comes to spoiling the little one ahead of her arrival!

"I have bought Kourt's daughter so many tutus," the 27-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told Us Weekly at her pregnant sister's baby shower May 12. "All I want to do is dip my niece in glitter and put a tutu on her!"

At the fete thrown by Kourtney's sisters Khloe, Kim, 31, and mom Kris Jenner, 56, guests indulged in strawberry shakes, a confectionary masterpiece from Hansen's Cakes and Dolly's cotton candy.

Kourtney, 33, has just a few weeks to go before she and her long-term boyfriend Scott Disick welcome baby No. 2. Meanwhile, their two-year-old son Mason is already down with becoming a big brother.

"He's really excited," Kourtney said during her appearance on The Rachael Ray Show last month. "Yesterday he was talking about how he's excited to hold her and he's been like, recently obsessed with babies."

