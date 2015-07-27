Get 'em girl! Khloe is lashing out at her haters and looking mighty fine while doing it.

Over the years, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been judged by her every move, and she's been crucified for her weight at times. An avid gym-goer, Khloe often posts images of her workouts, but that doesn't satisfy people who still thinks her images are fake.

On July 27, Khloe fired back in the best way she knows how, posting an "unretouched" image from a recent Complex magazine shoot, showing that she has flaws, sure, but also showing that pretty much what you see is what you get.

"This one is for all the troll haters out there that cannot seem to give me an ounce of credit for my daily workouts!" she captioned the side by side images of her body.

She explains, "The image on the left is an unretouched photo from the actual camera on the day of the shoot. The image on the right is the retouched photo. Yes skin is smooth and shadows are removed but I still think I look good on the left image. Flaws and all."

The photos look remarkably similar, but there are differences, like the shadows that Khloe mentioned.

"Hi hater!!!," she wrote.

Shortly after, Khloe posted another image to her Instagram account from the same shoot (a retouched photo this time.) The image shows the beauty working with resistance bands and looking absolutely fierce.

"I have to shout out and thank my incredibly supportive sister @kimkardashian for forcing me to do this complex shoot!," she wrote. "I have been procrastinating it because I was too scared to do the shoot! But Kimberly made me and had more confidence in me then I had myself!! I love you Keeks!"

Khloe, honey, with a body like that, you have nothing to be scared of!