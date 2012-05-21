Who's your daddy?

On Sunday's the season seven premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian visited the family in Los Angeles from Dallas, Texas (where she and hubby Lamar Odom had been living during his brief tenure with the Dallas Mavericks). Momager Kris Jenner used the opportunity to try and clear up the tabloid rumors that Khloe is not a Kardashian.

"I know all the rumors are absolutely ridiculous," Kris, 56, said. "But I know this is something she needs in order to feel complete."

When Kris released her memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, in November of last year, she revealed that she had an affair while married to her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian. Robert's ex-wives then spoke out to the press, claiming that Robert (who died of cancer in 2003) had said Khloe was not his daughter.

Kris was able to convince her kids Kim, Kourtney and Rob to take a DNA test to use as a comparison -- but Khloe adamantly refused to take her own DNA test. "Mom, I don't care what they're saying," Khloe argued of the paternity reports. "Because everyone is calling me fat, do you want me to go get lipo?"

"Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is Bruce Jenner," she added of her stepfather Bruce, 62. "If you f---ed other people during the same time and you do not know, go on Maury [Povich Show]."

Kris decided to write Khloe a letter to explain why taking the test was important to her. "I appreciate your letter and it means a lot to me," Khloe later told Kris. But she still wouldn't agree to take the test. "I am an Odom anyway. I'm not a Kardashian anymore, so let's move on."

And while Khloe and Kris battled it out, Bruce felt ignored. Temporarily moving to Khloe's L.A. house, Bruce argued, "Honey, I don't even feel like I'm wanted here anymore."

Pregnant Kourtney, meanwhile, fought with sister Kim as she struggled to find a new location for the Dash store. And Kourtney's beau Scott Disick, like Bruce, was feeling neglected. "Pretty sure the last time we had sex was when she got pregnant," he complained.

The in-fighting finally subsided, however, when Kourtney, 33, and Scott, 28, revealed that their baby-to-be is a girl.

"I'm just so excited that the whole family is here," Kim gushed. "After going through a divorce this past year it just really taught me that family is the most important thing and can really pull you through any situation in life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian Refuses Paternity Test on Keeping Up With the Kardashians