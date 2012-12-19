Khloe Kardashian knows how to work what she's got.

On night one of the season finale of The X Factor Wednesday Dec. 19, the co-host, 28, showed off a killer set of gams in a short, flirty miniskirt and spiked neon-orange heels; the reality star completed the look with a ladylike blouse and with her hair in a retro pouf.

But Kardashian was a little worried the skirt might result in yet another kind of wardrobe malfunction. "My skirt was actually shortened a little too short, so whenever I turned around I was like, ,'Oh my god, my booty's lifting it up!'" she admitted to Us Weekly backstage. "It's a very cute skirt [but] there was nothing I could do at that moment!"

As far as maintaining those impressive stems, Kardashian says there's no secret. "I have no idea!" said the reality star, married to Lamar Odom since fall 2009. "My weight has always fluctuated. but no matter what size I am, I have pretty good legs," she boasted. "Thank the lord because I'm like, if I'm fat today, I can put a shift dress on and show these babies off!"

Her philosophy? "If you've got it, flaunt it, and that's why I'm in a little whore of a skirt today!"

