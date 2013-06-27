Will this be Khloe Kardashian's best year yet? The reality star, who celebrates her 29th birthday on Thursday, June 27, stepped out two days earlier looking fierce in an all-black outfit.

Wearing sky high snakeskin heels, tight black leather pants, a black tank top and a black blazer, the star proudly showed off her fit figure while shopping at Jalam Jalam Imports in Topanga, Calif. She completed the chic look with hoop earrings and wore her long hair in a fishtail braid.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live in May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed her slim-down secrets. "It is consistency," she said. "I have been working out at least four days a week. I eat better in moderation. I still have to eat, I love food. It's just eating in moderation, it's lifestyle changes.

Khloe, who has dealt with body bashers in the past, seems to be happier than ever -- especially as she celebrates her birthday alongside her husband of three years, Lamar Odom. "Already SOOO much Birthday love and its only past midnight," she tweeted on June 27. "Thank you all for being my smile, heart and soul! Until tomorrow! Muah!!!!"

