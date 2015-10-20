Khloe Kardashian has finally broken her silence.

The reality TV star has been off the social media grid and off her subscription-based app ever since her estranged husband, Lamar Odom, was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel last week. She's kept vigil by his hospital bed throughout the ordeal.

On Oct. 20, though, she took time to thank everyone who has assisted Lamar during his recovery.

"The past week has been incredibly difficult. I am so thankful to family, friends and fans, who have sent nothing but prayers and well wishes to Lamar," she wrote. "I also want to thank everyone at Sunrise Hospital, including the amazing doctors and nurses for their kindness and diligent work."

She continued, "Under their amazing care, incredible strides have been made. You can never be prepared for an experience like this, but without the outpouring of love and endless prayers that Lamar has received and the strength I was given from my loved ones, it would have been difficult to endure. Thank you for your continued support. God is great!!!"

She signed off the statement with "XOXO, Khloe."

By most reports, Lamar's road to recovery will be long, but he is making progress. On Oct. 19, he was transferred via air from a Las Vegas hospital to Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles so that he can get better specialized care.

He is not out of the woods yet. TMZ is reporting that Lamar's kidneys are failing and he may need a transplant. The site said told he will undergo 6 hours of dialysis a day, but unless significant progress is made, a transplant seems imminent.