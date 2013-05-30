Even if Kim Kardashian "loved" her Met Gala 2013 dress, her sister, Khloe, is singing a slightly different tune. While talking to Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the TODAY Show Wednesday, May 29, the 28-year-old was asked about her pregnant sister's much-talked about (and continually dissed) floral dress.

"Um, you know what?" Khloe said carefully, as the picture of Kim wearing the Riccardo Tisci-designed Givenchy floral-print gown appeared on the screen. "I think Kim is beautiful. I wish, like, the gloves … I just felt like it was too covered somehow, just because her body, her boobs, her belly … just all looked like one."

Indeed, the said dress caught a lot of flack for the reality TV star, even drawing comparisons to an upholstered couch. Kim, for her part, didn't seem to let the online critics bother her. A pal insisted to Us Weekly at the time, "She loved the dress just the way Riccardo designed it for her."

Regardless of Khloe's thoughts on the frock, the former X Factor host wants to make sure her sister feels beautiful at all times -- no matter what she's wearing. Just this past Sunday, May 19, the Khloe and Lamar star slammed people who were criticizing Kim's pregnant body, calling them "scum" in a supportive blog post.

"I find it disturbing that society loves to critique a woman's shape," Khloe wrote. "That is low in and of itself, but I cannot tolerate one more vicious attack on my sister!"

She added, "Kim, you may be one of the strongest people I know. I have no idea how you endure such abuse but still smile and shine everyday. I commend you for not putting your head down and going into hiding like so many would."

Kim, currently dating Kanye West, is seven-months pregnant.

