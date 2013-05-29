Khloe Kardashian is bringing the heat this summer! The youngest sister of the reality TV trio stepped out in New York City on Wednesday, May 29, on her way to the Today show, turning heads in a figure-hugging minidress.

Kardashian, 28, was practically glowing as she headed to the morning talk show clad in the colorful, sleeveless number, with a bright orange clutch and matching heels to finish off the look. She kept her long hair down in a simple and straight style. She kept her long hair down in a simple and straight style, her ombre streaks looking striking against her tan skin.

The previous night, the reality star opened up about her impressive 25-pound weight loss on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, attributing her slimmer figure to "consistency."

"It is consistency," she admitted on the show. "I have been working out at least four days a week. I eat better in moderation. I still have to eat, I love food. It's just eating in moderation, it's lifestyle changes."

And judging by her fit figure, the routine is definitely working! On Tuesday night, the reality star dressed up for the Bravo show in a clingy little black dress with a pair of peep-toe lace-up booties that showed off her toned legs.

Just last week, the former X Factor host took to Twitter to slam haters who had criticized her look.

"People LOVE to hate," she wrote. "I have worked really hard to be healthy and I am proud of my body! It's all ME! I did it the healthy LONG way. Please don't discredit my hard, long work. Don't hate because you couldn't do it. Try uplifting and getting inspired … Some are 2 toxic … Proves to me again … No matter what size, shape, color, whatever … Haters going to hate! So remember to always be happy with YOU!"

Kardashian's younger brother Rob Kardashian has recently been working hard to shed the pounds as well. The 26-year-old sock line entrepreneur debuted a slimmer body at the unveiling of his Arthur George by Rob Kardashian line in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 25.

"I still have to lose like 40 to 50 pounds believe it or not," he told Us Weekly at the event. "Six months I should be there."

