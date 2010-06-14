Khloe Kardashian says those recent pregnancy rumors really messed with her head.

"I'm so nuts that I went out and got a pregnancy test!" she said Monday on nationally syndicated radio show, The Bert Show. "I was like, What if they know something that I don't? That's how confused I got. I was like, I don't wanna lie, so let me figure this out."

When her husband Lamar Odom - with whom she celebrates her one-year anniversary in September - came home and saw the test, he was just as baffled.

"He was like, What's going on?" she recalled. "He was like, You let [the rumors] confuse you?"

"I was like, Yes, I'm sorry!" said Kardashian, 25.

She said she has "no idea" how the rumors started.

"I'm not pregnant," she insisted. "I don't know where people come up with these reports! Who confirmed that I am two months pregnant? Someone else says I have a baby name. I'm like, who are you guys talking to?"

Her other sisters also get their share of wild rumors.

"On a [tabloid] cover it says Kim and Reggie are back together and now Kim's pregnant. It's like, what are you guys talking about?" said the E! reality star. "People come up with the craziest things!"

