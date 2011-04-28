Celebs who care!

In the wake of the devastating tornadoes that swept through the southeast United States and killed at least 180 people, stars like Khloe Kardashian, Taylor Swift and Glee's Kristin Chenoweth are showing their support on Twitter.

Swift, 21, wrote on Thursday: "We're at rehearsals watching videos of the tornados in Tuscaloosa. Our love and hopes and thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected."

Kardashian, 26, added: "My prayers are with the tornado victims in Alabama."

"Tornado victims, my love [and prayers go] out to you," Chenoweth, a 42-year-old Oklahoma native, wrote.

Ex-Bachelorette star Trista Sutter said she was "praying for the victims" and hoped "they be shown grace and given hope."

Perhaps most proactively, country star Reba McEntire planned an Oklahoma Tornado Relief concert for May 26 to benefit those affected. She wrote on her blog: "I've always said the country music fans are the most loyal and biggest hearted people in the world."

