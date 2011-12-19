Khloe Kardashian wasn't phased when her NBA star hubby, Lamar Odom was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Dallas Mavericks, because she is eager to get away from the non-stop Kardashian-Jenner family drama, RadarOnline.com is exclusively reporting.

"Khloe is eager to get out of the constant media spotlight that comes with living in Los Angeles. Dallas has welcomed her and Lamar with open arms, and she is embracing this as an adventure," a source close to the couple tells RadarOnline.com. "Khloe has been telling her closest friends that she is thrilled about the move because she will be getting away from the constant family drama. Kim and Khloe had been feuding up until November, but the two have since made up. However, Khloe is still extremely hurt that Kim called her an evil troll during an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York."

Lamar and Khloe have been house hunting for new digs in Dallas, but will continue to live in Los Angeles during the off-season.

"Khloe will be going back and forth between L.A. and Dallas getting their households coordinated. Khloe will be spending Christmas Day with her hubby in Dallas as his team plays the Miami Heat. Khloe and Lamar have a rock solid marriage, and they spend as much time as possible together, they are very much in love," the insider says.

In the meantime, Khloe has been trying to get pregnant for the past two years with no success, and has begun in vitro fertilization treatment.

"Khloe has told Lamar that leading a calmer life in Dallas will help her get and stay pregnant. Khloe loves her family, but there is just always a situation where one family member is mad at another. She is embracing this move in a big way," the friend dishes.

