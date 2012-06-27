Khloe Kardashian is doing her best to "keep up" with all the birthday wishes she's received so far.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 28 Wednesday, and woke up to sweet tweets from fans all over the world.

"It's 6 am and already I'm feeling sooo overwhelmed with birthday love!" she wrote Wednesday morning. "Thank you a million times over . . . I love you!"

PHOTOS: Khloe and Lamar's sweetest moments

Her sister Kim and BFF Khadijah McCray were among those who tweeted their birthday messages. "Happy birthday Khloball!" Kim wrote. Wrote McCray, "You're a . . . golden heart, selfless being, a REAL person, and my best friend! Love you!" (Kim also shared a picture of Khloe as a little girl with their late father, Robert Kardashian.)

On Wednesday afternoon, Nicki Minaj tweeted the reality star, too. "Happy Birthday sexy face!" Kardashian's reply? "Thank you so much my Queen Roman!"

No word yet on how the reality star plans to fete the big 2-8. Definitely on the agenda? Spending time with love Lamar Odom.

VIDEO: Khloe "freaking out" about possible infertility

Though Odom's travel plans didn't quite go as planned Tuesday night, Kardashian tweeted that, after a minor hiccup, he was finally on his way home.

"My hubby's flight got cancelled back to L.A. . . . Aww, man!" she wrote. "At least I'll see him in the morning!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Khloe Kardashian Turns 28!