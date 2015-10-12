Maybe everyone isn't on board the Amy Schumer bandwagon. Khloe Kardashian, it appears, has taken issue with the funnywoman.

Khloe's ire comes after Amy's comments about the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star on "Saturday Night Live." In her opening monologue, Amy mocked the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan, but really centered on Khloe and her body.

"A whole family of women who take the faces they were born with as a light suggestion," Amy said, while also claiming that women no longer had positive role models. "We used to have Khloe. Khloe was ours, right? Khloe, she lost half her body weight. She lost a Kendall, and we have nothing."

Following that, Khloe took to Twitter to voice her displeasure. While she didn't directly tweet at the "Trainwreck" star, it was fairly evident who her words were directed at.

"No need 2 tear down others just 2 make urself feel bigger," she wrote. "It actually makes u quite small. I'm on a healthy journey. I don't care 4the hate."

She later tweeted, "Let's uplift one another!!! Happy Sunday! Stay smiling!!!"

This isn't the first time Amy has put herself in the Kardashian family's crosshairs. In April, she intentionally tripped in front of Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West, as they walked the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala.