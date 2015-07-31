It's hard to unlearn the past. For nearly all of Khloe Kardashian's life, Bruce Jenner was involved. As she and her siblings adjust to Caitlyn Jenner, the reality star says that the name game is still a work in progress.

"We don't like to say that Bruce is gone, per se. We, my sisters and I, we will call Caitlyn 'Bruce,' and we've been told that's completely fine," she told Australian TV show "The Project."

While some may see that as disrespectful, Caitlyn has apparently told the children to call her whatever makes them most comfortable.

"She has told us we are allowed to call her any name we want to," Khloe said. "Because on the phone, when she calls me, it's the same voice as Bruce. And if I'm not physically with her, it's hard to remember in the moment that I'm talking to Caitlyn, if that makes sense."

The "I Am Cait" star isn't blind to the pitch in her voice sounding masculine. She recently blogged that it "bothers" her that her voice isn't more feminine and she has a tough time watching her well-received ESPYs speech because of it.

"It was a little difficult for me to watch myself. While I felt like I looked great and that the gown looked fabulous, I still have a voice issue," she wrote on July 20. "It's not quite right compared to my feminine appearance. That bothers me a little bit."

While there is no "textbook" way (or right or wrong way) to transition, the Kardashians and Jenners know that Caitlyn took a more unconventional route, largely based on the high-profile status of the family.

"There was a hard time for the entire family, that we were all transitioning with her, but in front of an audience, that's not really the normal way to go about it," Khloe said.

She continued, "There is a lot of raw emotions, that it's hard to do in front of a camera. For us, we were trying to be really open and raw with it, I think. We all got through it and that's completely over, it's all behind us now. So, we are just happy for her. We just want her to be happy. But there was definitely a moment that was really tough for all of us."

With everything out in the open, Khloe said she's incredibly proud of Caitlyn, and she means no disrespect by calling her "Bruce."

"It's a beautiful thing that she's transitioned," she said, "and that she is strong enough to have her own voice and wanting to make such monumental, beautiful moves and be that crusader."