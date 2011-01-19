Just call her Kinky Khloe!

With a spiked bondage mask covering her heavily made-up face, Khloe Kardashian debuted a darker, sexier look on the cover of YRB magazine.

"It's so different from anything I've ever done, which was what made the shoot so fun for me," Kardashian, 26, explained on her blog. "YRB is known for being very wild and crazy with the content they publish, so I jumped at the chance to work with them! I love experimenting with different looks and this was the perfect opportunity for me to do that."

The Khloe & Lamar star also poses pantless in the magazine, wearing nothing but a leotard and spiked sandals in one of the racy shots. According to Kardashian, the shoot even inspired her nine-day stint as a redhead.

"I had been considering [dying my hair], but then the shoot went so well so I decided to go for it that day!" she explained.

Shot by The A-List's Mike Ruiz, Kardashian was styled by the magazine's fashion director, Darius Baptist.

"They both did such a fabulous job!" Kardashian, who took a brief break from Twitter on Wednesday, raved of the shoot. "I mean, can you believe those outfits?! And those shoes?!? I die for every single thing Darius dressed me in."

