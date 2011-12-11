Entertainment Tonight.

After the media frenzy surrounding a three-way trade nixed by the NBA, Khloe Kardashian's husband, Lamar Odom, will be leaving Los Angeles after all.

The LA Times reports that Lamar has been traded to the 2010-11 NBA champion Dallas Mavericks.

According to the news source, the Lakers traded Lamar in exchange for the Mavericks' first-round draft pick. Odom's salary is a reported $17 million which has raised some speculation that the team may be attempting to free up some cash for a major acquisition later. The team allegedly has expressed interest in Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard.

Last week rumors swirled that Lamar would be traded so that the Lakers could bring New Orleans Hornets guard Chris Paul into their fold. As the NBA currently owns the Hornets, NBA commissioner David Stern turned down the deal, saying that it was in the team's best interest that Chris stay put.

Kim Kardashian tweeted her reaction to her brother-in-law's news, writing, "Can't wait for the new memories @KhloeKardashian & @RealLamarOdom I love you guys! #Fam4Life yeeeehaw!"

