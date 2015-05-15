Khloe Kardashian surprises Bruce Jenner with women’s clothes in a new clip from Sunday’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians: About Bruce.”

In the preview, Kardashian arrives at Jenner’s Malibu home carrying several wrapped gifts. After greeting his stepdaughter with a kiss, Jenner exclaims, “I love you! What is this?!” Kardashian tells him she bought “some prezzys,” and explains, “Now I don’t know her taste yet, so I’m trying to figure that out. “Her” is how Jenner and his family have been referring to his female identity.

“Well,” replies Jenner, “to be honest with you, I don’t know her taste either. But, do you know how nice this is?” The Olympian gets glassy-eyed as he tells Kardashian, “Without even opening them, do you know how nice this is? And how much I appreciate this?” An equally touched Kardashian tells Jenner he “deserves” it.

As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner said last month Kardashian was having the “toughest time” with his transition, and opened up about his love of women’s clothing on his “20/20″ special. Kim Kardashian has since said she plans to connect him with designers and his very own glam team, while a different teaser for the “KUWTK: About Bruce” special featured him telling Kim how good he is at doing makeup. The two-part episode, airing on E!, will delve into all these topics and more.