Billboard -- The Silver Bullet Band will meet the Twisted Brown Trucker Band this spring.

Bob Seger and Kid Rock (and their bands) will play a pair of shows together in March, heading to Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.'s Xcel Energy Dome on March 15 and Fargo, North Dakota's Fargo Dome the following night.

The Michigan natives have discussed playing together for years, with tour schedules aligning at last. They've collaborated before, with Rock appearing on Seger's 2006 album "Face the Promise" and the rocker returning the favor on Rock's 2010 release "Born Free." It was Rock who inducted Seger into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

The dates come among both groups' spring dates, with Seger and the Silver Bullet Band continuing through Canada and the Pacific Northwest before wrapping up the "Rock and Roll Never Forgets" tour on April 2 in Denver. Rock's "Rebel Soul" tour will continue onward through North America as well, concluding in April with three Michigan dates.

Tickets for the Rock-Seger shows will go on sale on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m.

_ _ _ _

Find more online: Billboard.com