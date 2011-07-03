Kid Rock refuses to check out heart-wrenching films at his local multiplex because he doesn't want any kind of drama in his life.

The rock star, who is a big movie fan, admits he tries to steer clear of Hilary Swank films because he knows they'll leave him feeling terrible.

He tells Men's Journal magazine, "The Hilary Swank movie where you walk out of there with tears and just feel terrible, I can’t handle it. I just want to see somebody fall off a ladder, the boy and girl go home to a big pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and feel great about myself.

"I don’t want any drama in my life -- not even in a f------ movie ... I just want to be happy and have fun."