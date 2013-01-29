MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kid Rock says his new partnership with Harley-Davidson is a dream deal, and as the owner of multiple Harley bikes, he didn't feel like he was compromising his integrity or risking a backlash from fans.

The Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker is sponsoring Kid Rock's upcoming tour, named for his most recent release, "Rebel Soul."

The partnership announced Monday also includes an exclusive line of limited-edition, cobranded "Rebel Soul" merchandise featuring a line from the song: "I can't hear you over the rumble of my freedom."

Kid Rock said Tuesday the deal "just makes sense" because Harley is "something I've used that I've loved for a long time before this deal came about."

The tour begins Friday in Kansas City and will end Aug. 31 at Harley's 110th anniversary celebration in Milwaukee.