DECATUR, Ga. (AP) -- Musician Kid Rock testified that he exchanged some tough words with a customer at an Atlanta-area Waffle House but didn't start fighting until provoked.

Robert James Ritchie, better known as Kid Rock, and five members of his entourage are being sued over the 2007 fight. Kid Rock took the stand Thursday.

Harlen Akins claims the musician cursed at him during the early morning fight. Akins says members of Kid Rock's entourage then beat him up and smashed his cell phone.

Kid Rock pleaded guilty in March 2008 to a misdemeanor charge of simple battery.

The musician stopped at the restaurant following a performance in Atlanta. The fight broke out after Akins recognized a woman in Kid Rock's party and spoke to her.