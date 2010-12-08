Kid Rock Slated to Perform at the PCAs
Good news for all you Kid Rock fans out there! The singer is scheduled to perform at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 5.
Kid Rock will perform live on CBS with a song off his successful "Born Free" album.
A couple days later, Kid Rock will be celebrating his 40th birthday at Detroit's Ford's Field.
