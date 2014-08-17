He may consider himself an “American Bad Ass,” but now Kid Rock can add “Grandpa” to his list of titles. The rocker, 43, is dad to son Bobby Ritchie Jr., who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Us Weekly has learned.

Bobby Ritchie Jr., 21, and his girlfriend will be having a baby girl, and are already four months along, according to a source.

Kid Rock’s rep had no comment on the pregnancy.

The “Born Free” crooner welcomed his son Bobby with ex-girlfriend Kelley South Russell in 1993, and in 2000 won a custody battle for the then-7-year-old, charging Russell $25 per week in child support. He went on to raise the child mostly on his own.

Kid Rock later married actress and model Pamela Anderson in 2006, but filed for divorce five months later after Anderson reportedly criticized his mother and sister in front of Bobby Ritchie Jr.