BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Michigan musician Kid Rock has a new moniker. At least for a day, he's the Grand Marshal.

State officials announced Thursday that the Grammy nominated, multiplatinum-sellin g rocker will serve as this year's Pure Michigan 400 Grand Marshal Aug. 19 at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

His duties will include saying "Gentlemen, start your engines" for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race.

State and race officials cited Kid Rock's support of Michigan through his music and philanthropic efforts.

Kid Rock was born Robert Ritchie. He's known for dabbling in musical styles from hip-hop and hard rock to country and Southern rock.

He grew up in and lives in suburban Detroit.