Nicole Kidman is urging officials in Haiti to increase security in the earthquake-ravaged nation in a bid to eradicate sexual attacks on women.

The Hollywood actress visited the country earlier this week in her role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations' Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).

Kidman visited survivors living in a temporary camp, set up following the earthquake in January, on Friday and urged government officials to step in and address the issue of violence against females.

She says, “During this trip I saw first-hand how this humanitarian disaster is impacting women and girls.

"The lack of shelter and security makes them more vulnerable to violence, in particular sexual violence. Yet, I have also seen the determination and resilience of women and men in Haiti to rebuild their country.

"Today I visited a temporary shelter for women and girls who experienced sexual violence or are at risk, where women leaders work to make sure there are medical and legal services as well as counselling and livelihood training. This needs to be done on a large scale and they need our support.”

Kidman has been heavily involved in helping the country since January's disaster: She manned a phone during George Clooney's Hope For Haiti telethon and is funding a new school in the area, along with her husband Keith Urban.