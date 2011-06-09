Nicole Kidman has embraced the internet by setting up an account on YouTube.com and posting her first video message for fans.

The Hollywood actress made the tape during the last day of filming on her new movie "Hemingway and Gellhorn," which she has been shooting in San Francisco, California.

In the video, Kidman reveals she has been put off social media because she is "kind of shy", but hopes to start posting more messages for her followers.

She says, "I'm here, I've had the last day on a film I'm working on called 'Hemingway and Gellhorn.' This is the first time that I've done this from my website so... I just wanted to say hi, and wanted to thank all the fans for sticking by me through everything and for being supportive.

"This is the first of a few (videos), I'm not going to do loads of them because I'm kind of shy, but I really just wanted to say thank you everyone and here's to a great 2011."