Nicole Kidman's spokesperson has brushed off reports the actress is expecting her second baby with Keith Urban, insisting the actress is "absolutely" not pregnant.

The "Moulin Rouge!" star and the country singer, who married in 2006, welcomed little Sunday Rose in to the world in July 2008.

The actress was recently spotted sporting a fuller figure than usual, prompting speculation she was expecting again. But her representative tells GossipCop.com Kidman is "absolutely, positively not pregnant."

Kidman also has two children, Bella and Connor, from her marriage to Tom Cruise.