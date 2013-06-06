LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kiefer Sutherland is slithering into a very different role.

"Metal Gear Solid" creator Hideo Kojima said Thursday the "24" star will play protagonist Snake in the next installment of the stealth video game series.

The character has been portrayed in the "Metal Gear Solid" games by voice actor David Hayte since the original was released in 1998.

Kojima said because "Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain" takes place in 1984, it required an actor who could convey the facial and vocal qualities of a 49-year-old version of the super-soldier.

"We're taking on some very heavy subjects, such as race and revenge," Kojima said Thursday in an online video streamed by "Metal Gear Solid" publisher Konami, ahead of next week's Electronic Entertainment Expo.

"I wanted Snake to have a more subdued performance, expressed through subtle facial movements and tone of voice rather than words," Kojima said.

