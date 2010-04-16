Kiefer Sutherland: Actor. Oenophile. Feminist? In the wee hours of Friday morning, the "24" star hit a London strip joint, and, in an apparent show of "Norma Rae"-esque solidarity for the skin-baring ladies who work hard for the money, ended the evening topless.

The fun started around 11 p.m. on Thursday night, when the New York Post says Kiefer was spotted at the bar of the Covent Garden Hotel enjoying several different varieties of wine, which he apparently kept track of by lining up the empty glasses in front of him (five, according to one eyewitness).

"Eventually a mate showed up and in between drinks, they popped outside for a ciggie," says a spy. "Kiefer carried on drinking in the bar till 2 a.m. He was then driven to Stringfellows Gentlemen's Club."

And that's when things got interesting, just not sneak-pirate-attack-on-a-Christmas-tree interesting or de-pantsing interesting.

Once inside the hooter-iffic hot spot, Sutherland, 43, became "absolutely screamingly paralytic" (per the London Sun) and "bananas, shouting nonsense" (per the London Daily Mail).

He supposedly didn't react well when asked to leave and was eventually escorted out the back door by four bouncers, one of whom was photographed with his arm around the actor's neck as he led him toward a waiting car.

Around 4 a.m., the erstwhile Jack Bauer, who must have needed to unwind after all that world-saving, was seen looking even worse-for-wear, says the Daily Mail, which claims "he was falling to his knees and giggling in the gutter outside his hotel." Staffers apparently poured him into his room.

But the owner of Stringfellows has a different version of the night's events, insisting the "real story" is that Kiefer "had a wonderful time, was incredibly charming to all the staff, very generous to all the girls and made friends with my security people."

And to prove just how wonderful a time he had, the club's blog posted a picture of Sutherland topless and busting the most hilariously unsexy move since the Urkel Dance.

As for his shirt-doffing, it seems he thought it would be "very funny," and he "burst out laughing" when informed that type of thing isn't usually done by the customers. At that point, his buddy suggested they head back to the hotel.

The owner also insists that the club's bouncer didn't have Kiefer in a headlock on his way to the car. Instead, the actor was simply receiving assistance because he "slipped."

To Sutherland's credit, he didn't let his bacchanalian pursuits stand in the way of his professional commitments. He was bright-eyed and looking remarkably well-rested during a sit-down on Friday with British TV host Jonathan Ross, who asked him about his 48-day jail sentence in late 2007-early 2008 following a DUI arrest.

"I made a really stupid mistake, I put a lot of things in jeopardy," Kiefer acknowledged. "It was awful, I was in solitary for a long time -- it's not a place you want to be. I was so [angry] with myself. It was my way of teaching myself a lesson."

Sutherland, who also ran into trouble last year for purportedly head-butting designer Jack McCollough at a New York party (he surrendered to police and charges were later dropped), will learn another lesson next week, namely, don't party in front of the paparazzi.

Radar reports the photos from his night of debauchery will appear in both the National Enquirer and Star.

