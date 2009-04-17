SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) -- Val Kilmer is trying to sell his ranch near Santa Fe, putting his nearly 6,000-acre ranch on the market for $33 million.

A buyer would get almost six miles of Pecos River frontage, a fishery and wildlife habitat including bears and bobcats. The ranch has a Southwest-style main house of nearly 5,600 square feet and a smaller caretaker's home, as well as other guest homes, barns, garages and outbuildings.

The 49-year-old Kilmer has lived in New Mexico more than two decades and has had the ranch about 13 years.

Kilmer has said he is considering a run for governor of New Mexico next year. His screen credits include "Top Gun," "Batman Forever," "Tombstone" and "The Doors."