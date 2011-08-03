Val Kilmer has been hit with a demand for financial support from his ex-wife, who says he fell behind with child-support payments.

Joanne Whalley was married to the actor from 1988 to 1996, and they share two teenage children. Following their divorce, Kilmer agreed to pay $27,500 a month in child support.

However, Kilmer is said to have fallen behind on the installments, prompting Whalley to obtain a lien against the actor's ranch in New Mexico in a bid to force him to bring the payments up to date, reports TMZ.com.

It's not the first time Whalley has moved to secure a debt payment on Kilmer's home. He owed her money in 2007, but the lien was removed in 2008 after the situation was rectified.

Last year, Kilmer faced financial woe when it was reported he owed nearly $500,000 in unpaid U.S. federal taxes. He was also forced to slash the price of his New Mexico property by a massive $10 million after it failed to sell.

