One trendy tot! At just 15 months old, North West already has the hottest ticket in Paris.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West brought their little girl to the Givenchy runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday, Sept. 28. Nori sat front-row at the star-studded affair, resting in her mom's lap and between her father West, 37, and grandmother Kris Jenner.

Kardashian, 33, dressed her daughter in an outfit that matched her own. The star of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" wore a sheer black lace jumpsuit to the fashion show, with a leather jacket slung over her shoulders.

She dressed North in a similar number. The baby wore a sheer black lace top, black pants and black sneakers. West echoed his family's color palette, wearing a black collared shirt, black pants, and brown boots.

Earlier in the week, North and her parents took in the Balenciaga fashion show on Wednesday, Sept. 24. "She started to cry when we were walking out the door [of our hotel]," Kardashian told Yahoo! Style of her decision to bring her daughter. "And we couldn't leave her. So, it was a spur-of-the-moment thing."

The Givenchy show, however, seemed to be a planned event for the Kardashian-West family. Photos from the venue showed a seat label for "Mademoiselle North West."

One Paris Fashion Week event that was less successful for Mr. and Mrs. West was the Lanvin show on Thursday, Sept. 25. When they arrived a reported 40 minutes late to the runway show, the couple was booed as they took their seats.