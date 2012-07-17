Since the July 8 of birth of his big sister, Penelope Scotland Disick, 2-year-old Mason Dash Disick has been spoiled rotten by his favorite aunts!

On July 16, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son joined Kim Kardashian, 31, Khloe Kardashian, 28, Kendall Jenner, 16, and Kylie Jenner, 14, at Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Dragons in L.A. After watching the elaborate show, the five family members posed for photos with the circus performers backstage.

Since Penelope Scotland's arrival, "The entire family is literally exploding with joy and have not stopped fawning over our new little girl," Khloe blogged July 9. "And Mason is already loving being a big brother! This is just such a special and happy time for my family. Thank you to Kourt and Scott for making such beautiful babies!"

PHOTOS: Mason Dash Disick's baby album

Kim was equally excited about becoming an aunt again. "I can't wait to spoil little Penelope," she wrote on her official blog. "I know Mason is going to be the best big brother in the whole world."

VIDEO: Watch Kourtney Kardashian tell her family she's having a girl

In the weeks leading up to her daughter's delivery, Kourtney, 33, made mommy-son bonding a priority. "She was obsessed with spending time with Mason before the new baby came," a family insider tells the current issue of Us Weekly (out now). "Obsessed."

Now that their family has expanded, a source adds that "Mason is so happy. He loves his sister."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Nephew Mason Disick to the Circus!