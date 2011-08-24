Kim and Kris' Big Day: Dream Come True or Exercise in Excess?

Reality TV's self-professed own version of the royal wedding may be over, but the hype lives on. Depending on whose account you believe, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries' Aug. 20 ceremony was either heaven on earth or an appallingly over-the-top sparkle-fest of luxury. From the Swarovski-crystal-bedecked cross to the tear-inducing vows, click through for all the details about the other wedding of the year ...