Mommy and me tees?

Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin went on a coffee run in Hawaii Saturday, Dec. 8 -- Basinger's 59th birthday!-- rocking equally laid-back, beachy looks and matching plain white t-shirts.

In honor of the actress' special day, tweet-happy 17-year-old Baldwin shared a vintage photo of her gorgeous mother, along with a sweet message.

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the entire world. You are the most influential and inspirational figure in my life, and I've always looked up to you and no one else," the Oscar winner's daughter with ex Alec Baldwin wrote. "Mom, you still look like you're 17 and it's kind of embarrassing standing next to you. Hopefully someday I will adopt your cheekbones and your overall beauty . . . Inside and out."

Continued Baldwin, "You mean the world to me, Mom."

The high schooler must have thoroughly enjoyed her fun in the sun by her mother's side -- two days later she tweeted about having to fly back to the continental U.S.

Quipped Baldwin, "Words cannot describe how painful it is leaving Hawaii and going anywhere else."

