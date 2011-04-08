Her alter ego, Samantha Jones, has a full dance card, but in real life Kim Cattrall is having some trouble in the dating department.

"I'm trying; it's very difficult," the "Sex and the City" star, 54, told Ellen DeGeneres on an episode of her show airing Friday.

Acknowledging that playing such a hyper-sexualized character scares away some suitors, Cattrall, who divorced third husband Mark Levinson in 2004, added, "Writing a book about the female orgasm didn't help my dating career, either."

The daytime talker, 53, said she thought Cattrall's book, "Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm," might actually be an aide when it comes to luring in the lads.

Quipped Cattrall, "You would think so, but men like to think that they know it all, especially in that department."

"They don't?" joked DeGeneres, who married longtime girlfriend Portia de Rossi in 2008.

"No," said the actress. "We know what feels good."

